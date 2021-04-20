Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful that Dele Alli will re-emerge as a key player at Spurs following the departure of Jose Mourinho on Monday, according to Eurosport.

Alli was one of the casualties of the Mourinho era at Tottenham as the Portuguese cast him out of his plans first-team plans at the north London club.

Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him on loan in the winter transfer window, with the player also wanting the move after feeling frustrated under Mourinho.

But with Tottenham sacking Mourinho on Monday, Alli is expected to have a fresh start at the club moving forward.

Daniel Levy was reluctant to lose the Englishman in the winter transfer window and was not in favour of seeing Alli leave the club.

With the Portuguese gone, Tottenham are now hopeful that the midfielder will enjoy a new lease of life at Spurs.

Spurs will wait until the end of the season to bring in a new manager and Alli is expected to be part of the club’s plans.

The north London club are not expecting PSG to enquire about the midfielder again in the summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder has made just two starts in the Premier League this season and it remains to be seen whether he is part of the squad for the EFL Cup final this weekend.