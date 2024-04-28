Former Tottenham Hotspur star Michael Brown believes that it has become clear that Ange Postecoglou does not yet have his ideal team and he will go again in the transfer market to look for solutions once this season is over.

After showing promise initially, the Londoners under their 58-year-old manager have suffered from inconsistent form and are currently fighting for a place in the top four.

Brown, who has seen the progress of his team from the start of the season, insists that in recent weeks Postecoglou has started doubting his team’s work ethic and desire.

The desire from the manager, Brown believes, is to now just get over the line this season and then look for solutions in the transfer market because the team he currently has at his disposal is not ideally suited to his philosophy.

“In recent weeks, Ange Postecoglou seems to have started doubting the work ethic and desire of his team to get over the line”, Brown told the BBC.

“What has just crept in is him questioning a little bit of their mentality. They have got some difficult fixtures coming up for their run-in as well.

“They have the north London derby at the weekend and Manchester City have to go there too.

“It is a tough one. Can they make the Champions League? Yes they can, but they are going to have to perform away from home especially because their home games look really difficult.

“That is one aspect where they have not been great and that has got to improve massively going forward.

“They still look quite fragile defensively at times in how they play and it is clear this is not yet Postecoglou’s ideal team.

“He will want desperately to get over that line and go again in the transfer market this summer to prepare for next season.”

Tottenham are expected to be busy over the course of the summer transfer window and will hope to have Champions League football to boost their funds further.