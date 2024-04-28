Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome north London rivals Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

The clash is a key one for both sides’ hopes of a good Premier League campaign, with Arsenal chasing the title and Tottenham looking to secure Champions League football for next term.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at Arsenal, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Spurs head into the game having not played since a 4-0 thrashing away at Newcastle United and Postecoglou will be desperate for a reaction in what is arguably his side’s biggest match of the season.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham today, while in defence Postecoglou goes with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies as a four.

Midfield sees Tottenham start Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Timo Werner.

Postecoglou could need to shake things up at some point during the 90 minutes and he has options off the bench to call for, that include Richarlison and Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Werner

Substitutes: Austin, Royal, Dragusin, Bissouma, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Richarlison, Gil