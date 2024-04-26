Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that academy graduate Mikey Moore has not looked out of place with the first-team and feels his progress will give him and some of his academy team-mates encouragement.

The 16-year-old, a regular with Tottenham’s Under-18 team, has been training with Postecolgou’s squad in recent weeks.

There he has got the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Heung-min Son and James Maddison.

The Tottenham manager insists that it has been a pattern with his team all year wherein they have given young players from the academy a chance to train with the first-team for extended periods.

With Moore, the former Celtic manager has been left impressed due to the teenager’s ability to adapt.

The 58-year-old now hopes that Moore’s progress will give encouragement to some of the prospects coming through the club’s academy.

“We’ve done that all year”, Postecoglou said at a press conference while answering a question on whether the first-team experience has helped Moore.

“We’ve had guys at different times from our academy and the Under-21s training with us for extended periods rather than just bringing them up for a day or two.

“Mikey has been really good.

“Look he’s a very talented boy and for him, he’s had a fairly disrupted season, he’s had a couple of injuries, but when he’s performed, he’s performed really well.

“The reports I’ve had on him have always been outstanding.

“It’s been good to have him. Obviously, we’ve had a couple of weeks without a game and it’s been good to get him involved in the first team.

“Again, to be fair to him he has adapted really well, he hasn’t looked out of place and it’s great for him.

“Hopefully, it gives encouragement to him and some of the other guys who are coming through.”

Moore has been in impressive form for Tottenham’s Under-18 team so far this season, finding the back of the net 14 times in 12 league matches.