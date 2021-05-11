West Ham United have touched base with Serie A side Atalanta to enquire about the status of hitman Duvan Zapata, according to Eurosport.

The Hammers are keen on bolstering their attack in the summer as they were unable to fill the vacant spot left by Sebastien Haller in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham is on top of their wish list, but his £40m asking price is deemed to high by West Ham at the moment, although they are also mulling over the possibility of a loan deal for him.

However, David Moyes’ side are also exploring other options with Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek and Brentford’s Ivan Toney on their radar

And West Ham have touched base with Serie A outfit Atalanta over their marksman Zapata, who was also on their radar a few seasons ago.

The capital club have made enquiries about the 30-year-old’s status, but are yet to make any further moves.

Zapata has scored 18 times in 45 games across all competitions so far this season, while setting up another 12 goals.

The Colombian is on West Ham’s transfer wish list and it remains to be seen if they make any concrete moves for him when the window swings open.