Premier League legend Alan Shearer is of the view that Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has laid all doubts about his ability to perform in the Premier League to rest with his outstanding performances for the Whites this season.

Before joining Leeds, Bamford made 27 top flight appearances for the return of just one goal, scoring for Middlesbrough in the 2016/17 season.

It was a topic of discussion among the Leeds faithful going into the current campaign whether Bamford had the ability to perform in the top flight when Leeds were promoted from the Championship in the 2019/20 season.

However, Shearer has insisted that Bamford has swept aside any doubts over his quality by scoring 15 goals in 35 appearances for Leeds so far this season, having been an integral part of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

The former striker further lauded Bamford for the improvement in his game over the years and his work rate.

“Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford have been brilliant for Aston Villa and Leeds respectively”, Shearer wrote in his column for The Athletic.

“Bamford was back among the goals at the weekend, but he always runs so willingly for his team and has improved his game enormously.

“Any question about him doing it in the Premier League has been answered definitively.

“He’s been magnificent.”

Bamford’s goalscoring prowess this season has impressed many and it has been suggested that he should be part of the England squad for the summer’s European Championship.