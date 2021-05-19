Manchester United have probed the possibility of signing Southampton striker Danny Ings in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ings will enter the final year of his contract at Southampton and there is no agreement in place for him to sign a new deal with the Saints.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Southampton with clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City mooted to be keen.

Now the Red Devils have entered the race as it is claimed Ings is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have put in enquiries to find out about the situation of the 28-year-old at the south coast club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out signing a striker despite extending Edinson Cavani’s contract for another season.

Manchester United hold an interest in Harry Kane but the Premier League giants are also looking at other options.

Ings is likely to be the cheaper option due to his contractual situation and Southampton are likely to come under pressure to sell him if they receive a bid this summer.

The forward is believed to be open to joining one of the top clubs in the Premier League if a bid lands for him.