Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has insisted West Ham United target Duvan Zapata cannot be sold in the upcoming transfer window, in news which will be a blow for the Hammers.

A new striker is at the top of Hammers boss David Moyes’ transfer wish list ahead of next season, with the club yet to fill the vacant spot from Sebastien Haller’s departure to Ajax in January.

West Ham have been linked with interest in a host of marksme,n including Sparta Prague’s Adam Hlozek, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Chelsea star Tammy Abraham and Atalanta’s Zapata.

It has been claimed that the capital club enquired about the Colombian’s status earlier this month.

However, it appears West Ham have been dealt a blow in their chase for Zapata as Atalanta president Percassi insists his club cannot let the striker go.

Percassi feels Zapata is part of a core group of players under La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini, and should remain at the club beyond this summer.

“Gasperini has a three-year contract and can stay his whole life”, Percassi told Italian daily L’Eco di Bergamo.

“If it were up to me, I would take a defender, like everyone else.

“For me [Luis] Muriel, Zapata, [Ruslan] Malinovskyi and [Aleksei] Miranchuk all remain, they cannot be sold.”

Zapata has 19 goals and 14 assists from 49 outings across all competitions in the just concluded season for Atalanta and it remains to be seen whether he will lead the line for another club next season.