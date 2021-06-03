Leeds United are not looking to rekindle their interest in Rodrigo de Paul, with the Whites denying wanting to snap up the Udinese midfielder.

The Yorkshire-based club were heavily linked with a move for the 27-year-old last summer, ahead of their much-awaited return to the Premier League.

Though De Paul remained at Udinese for the 2020/21 season, he has continued to be linked with a move to Elland Road over the course of the campaign.

With the summer transfer window around the corner, Leeds have been mentioned among the list of clubs interested in the Argentina international.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side insist that they do not hold an interest in the former Valencia midfielder, according to Argentinean daily La Nacion’s Claudio Mauri.

While De Paul has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds, the 27-year-old does not appear to be on the Whites’ list of potential targets for the summer.

Though Leeds have denied their interest in the Udinese skipper, he is not short of options as he has also attracted interest from other clubs, including Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

Leeds’ Premier League rivals Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in De Paul, who contributed to 20 goals from 38 appearances across all competitions for Udinese this season.