AC Milan have ended their interest in signing Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer as they work to capture Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis, according to Sky Sports (14:54).

The Italian giants have held an interest in Ajer since last summer, even enquiring about his situation at Celtic and keeping him on their radar.

Ajer has again been linked with an exit from Celtic Park this summer, with Premier League duo Newcastle United and Norwich City among his admirers.

However, the San Siro will not be among Ajer’s potential destinations in the upcoming window as, according to Sky Italia, the Rossoneri are not considering Ajer as a target.

AC Milan have ended their interest in Ajer as they are convinced Chelsea loan star Tomori is the long-term option in the heart of defence.

Tomori joined AC Milan on a six-month loan deal from Chelsea in the last transfer window and they are currently working on making his deal permanent, having been impressed by him.

Ajer is keen on plying his trade at a new club from next season onwards and it has been claimed that Newcastle are leading the race for him, with a £6m fee mooted.

With the Canaries also on Ajer’s tail in addition to the Magpies, it remains to be seen who manages to take him south of the border.