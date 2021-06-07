West Ham United have agreed a fee to sign midfielder Pierre Ekwah from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports (15:46).

David Moyes wants to add to his squad over the course of the summer transfer window following a season which saw the Hammers qualify for Europe.

The Hammers are now set to add teenage midfielder Ekwah to the ranks, having reached an agreement on a fee with Chelsea.

It is claimed that Moyes’ side will announce the deal on Wednesday when the summer transfer window officially swings open for business.

Chelsea paid a fee of £1.8m to sign Ekwah from French outfit Lille in 2018, but he has failed to break into the Blues’ first team plans.

Ekwah will hope that he can land first team opportunities under Moyes at the London Stadium.

The Frenchman featured for Chelsea in the Premier League 2 this season, while he was included in the Under-23s matchday squad in the EFL Trophy.

Ekwah as been capped by France at youth international level and will hope to kick on with his development at West Ham.