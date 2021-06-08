Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for Callum Hudson-Odoi with Bayern Munich reviving their interest in the winger, according to the Times.

Bayern Munich publicly chased the signature of the winger in recent years but he signed a five-year contract in 2019 with Chelsea to commit his future to the club.

The 20-year-old winger made 23 appearances in the Premier League last season but only ten of them were from the starting eleven and he was an unused substitute in the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Hudson-Odoi and believes he has seen improvements in the player since he took charge of the club in January.

But the 47-year-old has a number of options in the wide areas in his squad and he is not against the idea of selling the winger.

Bayern Munich have revived their interest in Hudson-Odoi and are considering making a move for him this summer.

With Chelsea willing to do a deal, the German champions are hopeful that they will finally get their man ahead of the new season.

But he has three years left on his contract and it will take a substantial bid before Chelsea agree to give the final green light to his departure.

The winger was keen on a move to Bayern Munich a couple of years ago and is likely to be open to the transfer this summer as well.