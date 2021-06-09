Tyler Roberts has expressed his delight at being rewarded with a new contract by Leeds United and admits he is proud after putting pen to paper.

Roberts has signed a new three-year deal at Leeds to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024 and continue his career in Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old found his chances limited during the first half of the campaign, but was increasingly handed game time by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa as the Premier League season wore on.

The Wales international is over the moon to be rewarded for his performances and admits he feels proud.

“To be rewarded and go into the future with this club is definitely a proud moment for me and a great feeling”, the forward told LUTV.

Roberts feels Leeds proved their critics wrong last season by replicating their playing style in the Championship in the Premier League and insists he had a hugely enjoyable campaign.

“Last season was a season full of ups, nobody outside of our team and Leeds expected us to do that well really.

“There was a lot of talk before the season about how our style wouldn’t work and what was going to happen, but the boys were great and we kept at it, we have a great manager who trusts in the way that we play and it showed in our performances this season.

““It was great to be a part of it, playing in the big games and battling with the best, was a great experience”, he added.

Roberts is currently with the Wales squad preparing for Euro 2020 and can now go into the tournament knowing his future for the next three years will be at Elland Road.