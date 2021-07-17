Rangers starlet James Maxwell has interest from Norway and could be loaned out this summer by the Gers, according to The Athletic.

The highly rated left-back is behind both Borna Barisic and Calvin Bassey in the pecking order at Ibrox and is facing a season of limited football if he stays put.

Maxwell has previously attracted interest from Sheffield United, Hibernian and St Mirren, but Rangers demanding a compensation fee in addition to a sell-on percentage put a switch off the table.

He is into the final year of his contract at Rangers and a loan move looks likely, with interest from the Norwegian top flight.

The Norwegian top flight is already well advanced into its season and a move to the country would likely see Maxwell return to Rangers in time for the new year.

The defender also has interest from Ayr United.

Maxwell clocked regular game time on loan at Queen of the South in the Scottish Championship last season.

He has yet to make his senior bow for the Gers.