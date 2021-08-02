Sheffield United full-back George Baldock is aware of Celtic’s interest in him, but will not try and force a move away from Bramall Lane this summer, according to The Star.

Celtic are keen to sign a new right-back during the going transfer window, with Anthony Ralston being the only recognised player in the position at the club currently.

The Scottish Premiership outfit have been associated with moves for a host of full-backs, including Brandon Soppy, Yan Couto and Josip Juranovic.

Sheffield United defender Baldock is also a target for Ange Postecoglou’s side as they look to strengthen their right-back options before the transfer window slams shut.

The 28-year-old is aware of the Glasgow giants’ interest in signing him this summer, but will not look to demand a move and force his way out of Bramall Lane.

Baldock is said to be under contract at Sheffield United at least until 2024 and does not appear set to force his way out of the club during the ongoing transfer window.

Postecoglou, though, is an admirer of the former MK Dons defender and is said to have urged Celtic to acquire his services from Sheffield United after taking charge last month.

The Bhoys are willing to pay a fee in the region of £5m to sign Baldock from Sheffield United, but it remains to be seen if they can tempt the player to move without Champions League football to offer.