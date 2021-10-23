Former Leeds United defender Matthew Kilgallon has lauded Joe Gelhardt for his impact in the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Wolves and insists that his performance was not a fluke.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were staring at a 1-0 defeat against Wolves as the clock ticked down on the Premier League fixture at Elland Road.

Gelhardt was introduced off the bench by Bielsa just after the hour mark and replaced Mateusz Klich, as Leeds searched for a goal.

The highly-rated youngster looked bright and forced Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa to produce a superb save to keep him out, while he was then brought down by Nelson Semedo in the penalty area.

The resultant spot-kick was converted by Rodrigo to hand Leeds a share of the spoils and ease some of the pressure on the side.

Gelhardt won praise for his performance post match and former Leeds defender Kilgallon was delighted with what he saw.

He feels that the talent displayed by the attacker, who he noted can beat a player, was not a fluke.

“He’s probably been told from the bench go on and do what you can do, do what you’ve been doing in the 23 games, do what you’ve been doing in training”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He did that. He got the ball and he went at them.

“Twinkle toes, great feet, looked like he knew what he was doing with the ball.

“It wasn’t a fluke, he’s got that natural ability where he goes past players.”

Gelhardt will be hoping to have done enough to earn a start when Leeds take on Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.