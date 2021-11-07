 

The Reds went down 3-2 at the London Stadium against David Moyes’ West Ham, who have moved into third with the win, while Liverpool have dropped down to fourth.

 

Remarkably, if Arsenal win at Anfield after the international break then they will go above Liverpool and into the top four, despite their dire start to the season.

 

 

Liverpool conceded three goals at Brentford in September to draw, while they drew 2-2 at home against Brighton at the end of last month.

 

Fans are now starting to show their concern that in a tough league, with Chelsea and Manchester City in good form, Liverpool dropping points does not a title challenge make.

 

 

Cole bemoaned the dropped points and is clear Liverpool cannot win the league if they continue to drop crucial points.

 

PJ Klopps admits that conceding goals against Brighton, Brentford and West Ham does not look like title winning form and is keen for the issues to be addressed over the international break.

 

Rohan admits he is concerned by a soft defence, while SM is of the view Liverpool are better suited to playing in the Champions League.

 

NK is also worried by dropped points, but Luke is certain Liverpool will challenge for the title this season.

 

Strictly Scouse is pointing the finger at owners Fenway Sports Group for not investing in the transfer market, while Marcus feels the players are entirely to blame for the loss at West Ham.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 