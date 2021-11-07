A number of Liverpool fans have expressed concern that the Reds simply cannot challenge for the Premier League title when dropping so many points, after they saw their unbeaten run end at West Ham United.

The Reds went down 3-2 at the London Stadium against David Moyes’ West Ham, who have moved into third with the win, while Liverpool have dropped down to fourth.

Remarkably, if Arsenal win at Anfield after the international break then they will go above Liverpool and into the top four, despite their dire start to the season.

Liverpool conceded three goals at Brentford in September to draw, while they drew 2-2 at home against Brighton at the end of last month.

Fans are now starting to show their concern that in a tough league, with Chelsea and Manchester City in good form, Liverpool dropping points does not a title challenge make.

It’s not the end of the world. We’ve lost our 1st game but we really need to sort out our defence and learn to manage games better. Conceding 2+ goals & dropping points to Brighton Brentford and WestHam doesnt scream title winning form. Lets sort it out over the break #lfc #YNWA — PJ Klopps (@kloppmeisterpj) November 7, 2021

We’re better suited to the UCL than the PL this season that’s for sure but don’t write us off in the league yet. #LFC — SM💫 (@SauceLikeTaki) November 7, 2021

The frustrating thing is THIS is meant to be our glory years, under the worlds best manager.

Yet we have owners holding us back with their lack of investment.

We should be winning leagues year in year out NOW.

This ‘glory’ period wont last and ends the day Klopp leaves. #LFC — THE UN6EARA19LES (@Strictly_Scouse) November 7, 2021

There’s always a danger of overreaction after any defeat, especially after 25 undefeated. BUT I think some concern is warranted. Brighton, Brentford & West Ham (not to mention, City and Atletico) have all waltzed in behind us at will. That can NOT be anything but a worry #LFC — Rohan Kallicharan (@ro_jito) November 7, 2021

#LFC The most annoying thing about losing today’s game is that if we play anywhere near the level that we all know we can then we win that game all day long! The players have let themselves down badly today, lazy complacent football! — Marcus Fronto (@marcus_fronto) November 7, 2021

I do think a bit of perspective is needed with Liverpool fans (as usual). We’re 11 games in, we’ve played poorly in the last 2 games. We’ll get back to winning and we’ll challenge for the title. Guaranteed. #LFC — Luke 🤙🏼 (@LukeOz9) November 7, 2021

A simple game to win with our talent, yet we flopped again! We can’t keep dropping points in this manner with certain teams performing the way they are this season! A long way to go yet but we gotta keep winning if we want to challenge for the tittle! #LFC — NK (@NKMUSICUK) November 7, 2021