Former Manchester United star Mark Hughes is not a big fan of the Red Devils wanting to appoint an interim manager and feels if the club want Mauricio Pochettino, they have the funds to take him out of Paris Saint-Germain in the middle of the season.

Manchester United have made it clear that they are looking to bring in an interim manager until the end of the season after they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend.

Pochettino is one of the favourites to become the next Manchester United boss and there are claims that the Argentine is prepared to leave PSG and move to Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

Hughes pointed out that Manchester United have long coveted the Argentine and has been highly thought of by the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

He believes Manchester United are one of the few clubs who have the funds to snare Pochettino away from PSG in the middle of the season and believes the idea of bringing in an interim boss is a little odd.

Hughes said on talkSPORT: “I think for a long time United have coveted Pochettino.

“They have wined and dined him and he was out with Sir Alex and that was well-documented a few years ago.

“I think he is well-thought-of within the corridors of United so it wouldn’t surprise me if he is the one they really want.

“Whether or not he can come to the club quickly is an issue for them but in terms of the resources, to be able to get a top manager out of a top club, clearly United are one of the very few clubs who can do that.

“If he is the man, they should just go out and get him.

“This interim-interim position doesn’t seem to be the right way to go out about it. Clearly, if they have to wait, they seem prepared to do that.

“I just feel it’s Pochettino that they really want.”

Michael Carrick will be in the dugout when Manchester United take on Villarreal in a crucial Champions League game tonight.