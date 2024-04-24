Marcus Rashford will not be in the Manchester United squad that will take on Sheffield United at Old Trafford tonight, according to journalist Fred Caldeira.

Rashford picked up an injury in Manchester United’s penalty shootout win over Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag revealed the issue with the forward in his pre-match press conference but was hopeful that he would be fit to be in the squad.

However, it has been claimed that the England international has now been ruled out of the game against Sheffield United.

The forward will not be in the matchday when the team sheets get released this evening.

Rashford has been woefully out of form this season but has continued to be a regular in the starting eleven.

Ten Hag will now have to rejig his forward line in a game where he has been asked to implement the club’s new style under the new management.

The Manchester United manager has already admitted that he will have to get creative with his team selection due to injury issues.