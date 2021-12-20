Crystal Palace have been linked with a January move for Everton full-back Lucas Digne, but those claims are wide of the mark, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Digne was a key player in Rafael Benitez’s first team at Everton but he has had a falling out with the Spaniard over his tactical set-up at the club.

The Frenchman has been left out of Everton’s last three matchday squads in the Premier League and they are closing in on sealing a move for Dynamo Kyiv left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko in the upcoming January transfer window.

It has been suggested that Digne is considering leaving Everton next month and Serie A giants Juventus are credited with interest, while it is also claimed that Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace are keen on a January move for him.

However, claims of the Eagles plotting a winter move for the 28-year-old are wide of the mark.

Digne’s situation at Goodison Park has seen him put several clubs on alert, but a move to Crystal Palace next month is not on the cards.

The Frenchman renewed his contract at Goodison Park on a long-term basis in February, but could leave in upcoming windows with his immediate future at the club shrouded in uncertainty.

It remains to be seen whether Digne will leave Everton next month with the likes of Juventus looking on with prying eyes.