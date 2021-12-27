Rangers are set to recall Ben Williamson from his temporary spell at Livingston in the upcoming window and will then send him on loan to Championship side Raith Rovers for the remainder of the season, according to Football Scotland.

The midfielder left Ibrox for fellow Scottish top flight side Livingston in the summer in a bid to clock up regular first team minutes.

However, Williamson’s loan move has no gone according to plan as he has only played in seven games across all competitions so far this season.

Rangers secured a January recall clause in their agreement with Livi for Williamson and they are now set to trigger it.

The Gers are set to recall the 20-year-old when the winter window swings open but he will not remain at Ibrox for the second half of the season.

Rangers will allow Williamson to move to Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers to get some first team minute under his belt to step up his development.

The Gers starlet could complete his move to the Kirkcaldy outfit as soon as on 1st January with a view to him featuring for Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic in the Fife derby on the 2nd.

Williamson has previous experience playing the Scottish second tier having spent last season at Arbroath.