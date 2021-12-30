Arsenal are open to letting starlet Kido Taylor-Hart leave the club on loan in January, according to football.london.

Taylor-Hart is among the most highly rated players in the Gunners’ youth system and has been gaining competitive experience in the Arsenal Under-23s.

The winger has been making steady progress in the youth ranks and Arsenal rewarded him with his first professional contract in August.

However, Gunners academy manager Per Mertesacker is keen on the club’s young players gaining first team experience as soon as they are ready.

And the north London giants are keen on seeing Taylor-Hart move to another club on loan in January in a bid to clock up first team game time.

Arsenal are open to loan offers from interested parties for the 19-year-old in the upcoming window as want him to step up his development by playing in a senior team

The teenager has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Kevin Betsy’s Arsenal Under-23s but could find himself playing senior football in the second half of the season.

It remains to be seen which clubs will come forward for the services of the Arsenal starlet in the coming weeks.