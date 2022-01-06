Inter’s interest in a move for Everton star Lucas Digne is becoming complicated as the club’s hierarchy are not in agreement about launching a swoop for the full-back.

Digne’s future at Goodison Park is under the scanner after he lost his place in the team following a fallout with boss Rafael Benitez.

Everton have already added another option at left-back in the shape of Vitaliy Mykolenko in the ongoing window and Digne is looking to leave the club before the end of the month.

Digne’s situation at Everton has seen him attract interest from within the Premier League as Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham are all credited with interest in snapping him up.

The Frenchman is also a target for Serie A champions Inter, who are keen on taking him on a loan deal.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter’s interest in signing Digne is complicated as not all among the club’s hierarchy are convinced that he is the right man for them

The Inter decision makers are not unanimous in their admiration for the Everton man, and have Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa as an alternative option.

Everton have already splashed the cash on two full-backs this month and want to bring in around £30m from selling Digne, with a loan ruled out.