Leeds United have put money aside this month to bring in a new midfielder, as they look to strengthen, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Whites have been battered by injury problems throughout the season, something which has shone a light on Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to operate with a small squad.

They are currently wrestling with the absence of key midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while goals have also been at a premium for Leeds this term, with just 21 scored in 19 league games.

Leeds have been tipped to want at least one, possibly two, midfielders this month and it has emerged they have put £15m aside.

The Yorkshire giants appear to have a £15m budget to strengthen the middle of the park by making at least one signing.

However, they have yet to move to an advanced stage on any potential deals and the clock is ticking on the transfer window.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been linked with Leeds, though the club will not be chasing Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.

Norwich will sell Cantwell this month for the right price, with Newcastle United already having shown an interest.