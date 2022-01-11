Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski is intrigued by the interest from Arsenal, but the Gunners have not made any offers to sign him on a permanent deal.

Kulusevski is a highly-rated talent and is considered to be one of the players who could bring in big money for Juventus this month.

The Italian giants are yet to take a call on whether to sell him, but are almost certainly expected to take notice if a big offer arrives on their table.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Swedish winger and it has been claimed that the Gunners are pushing to land him.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Kulusevski has taken note of the interest from the Gunners and is intrigued by it.

But for the moment Juventus do not have a decision to make as Arsenal have not tabled any offers to sign him on a permanent deal.

Juventus want cash if the winger is to be sold and are not interested in loaning him out in the winter transfer window.

Arsenal are interested but for the moment, they have stopped short of committing big funds into trying to sign him.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on Kulusevski but have not made any substantial offers to try and sign him.