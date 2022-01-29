Burnley are prepared to get their hands on Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey but the Welshman is yet to provide his approval to the move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 31-year-old midfielder is not part of Juventus’ plans going forward and has not played for the Bianconeri since September.

He is one of the highest-paid players in the squad and Juventus have been desperate to find a way to offload him in the winter transfer window.

But with days left in the window, Ramsey has rejected offers which have come his way so far and his future remains unresolved.

Burnley are the latest club in talks to sign him and are pushing to take him from Juventus in the final 48 hours of the window.

However, for the moment, Ramsey is yet to give his nod of approval to a move to Turf Moor in the ongoing transfer window.

Sean Dyche wants to add the Welshman to his squad in order to aid Burnley’s chances of survival in the Premier League.

Ramsey has been reluctant to involve himself at a club who are at the wrong end of the Premier League.

But with the transfer window closing in 48 hours, his options are becoming limited with Juventus trying to push him out.