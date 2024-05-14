APOEL president Prodromos Petrides has stated that the Cypriot side are confident of keeping Rangers target Jefte at the club.

Jefte is on loan at APOEL from Fluminense and Rangers failed with their attempt to sign him in the winter window despite agreeing to a verbal pact with the Brazilian outfit.

Rangers have continued to be linked with the left-back, especially with Borna Barisic poised to leave in the summer.

However, Jefte’s loan deal with APOEL has an option to buy clause and Petrides revealed that they have told Fluminense that they want to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent basis.

He admitted that the deal to acquire the signature of Jefte is not an easy one, but stressed that they are confident of keeping the Brazilian at the club, which will be a blow for Rangers.

“We have until May 31 and there is room for the clause”, Protrudes said on Cypriot radio station Super Sport FM (via the Glasgow Times).

“We should have the player’s signature.

“We have sent the message to Fluminense to exercise the right to acquire the player.

“It’s not an easy deal to fund but we have covered huge sums for debts.

“We have a much better financial situation to manage.”

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is expected to further reshape the squad this summer as he aims to get the Gers ready to push for the title next term.