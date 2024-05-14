Sheffield United will not be offering a new contract to goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Foderingham fought his way back into the starting eleven towards the end of the season and has started the last four Premier League games.

There were suggestions that the experienced goalkeeper could be retained as Sheffield United prepare for life in the Championship.

However, the Blades are set to start their clear out with the exit of the former Rangers shot-stopper.

It has been claimed that the goalkeeper has been told that he will not be offered a contract extension.

The Blades want to move on from Foderingham as they look forward to a squad overhaul in the summer.

The 33-year-old will now leave Sheffield United at the end of the season and will be a free agent this summer.

He would be hopeful of attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League and the Championship in the transfer window.