Manchester United-linked coach Thiago Motta will meet the Bologna hierarchy this week to hold talks over his future at the club.

Bologna secured Champions League football over the weekend with two games still left in the Serie A season.

Motta is out of contract at the end of the season and he is wanted at several clubs ahead of next season on the back of his fine work at Bologna.

The Italian has not ruled out staying at Bologna, but he also has options to move on with clubs such as Manchester United and Juventus believed to be interested in him.

Bologna want to hold on to their coach and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, a meeting has been scheduled between Motta and club officials.

It has been claimed that the Italian coach will be meeting the top hierarchy of Bologna this week.

Talks will be centred around what Motta would need for him to stay at Bologna beyond the end of the season.

The Italian is likely to demand a competitive squad for next season before agreeing to stay at the club.

Clubs such as Manchester United and Juventus will keep their eyes peeled at Bologna to see what Motta does.