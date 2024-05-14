Everton supremo Farhad Moshiri is giving 777 Partners until the end of the month to take control of the club, according to Sky Sports News.

777 Partners have an agreement with Moshiri to become Everton’s new owners, but have been struggling to close out the deal.

There have been continuing questions about their financial status and it had been suggested Moshiri was pulling the plug.

777 Partners though recently advanced another payment to Everton to cover the club’s running costs, keeping their takeover on track.

Now Moshiri has agreed to extend the agreement and give 777 Partners until the end of the month to push through the takeover.

777 Partners remain keen to make sure they can take control of Everton.

The group already own several other clubs around the world and are keen for Everton to be added to their portfolio.

777 Partners have so far loaned Everton £210m and do not want to walk away from the deal.