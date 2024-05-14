Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo wants to be careful about choosing a project this summer amidst interest from Atletico Madrid and Italy as well.

The 24-year-old French defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Nice in the next transfer window.

Atletico Madrid are interested in him and he would also be open to a move to Italy where he has several suitors.

However, Manchester United are said to be in pole position to sign the centre-back due to Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s sporting control at Old Trafford.

But it has been claimed that a move to Old Trafford is not a foregone conclusion as according to French daily the Nice Matin, Todibo wants to carry out proper due diligence ahead of a potential transfer.

Todibo is keen to take the next step in his career and is open to a move to a big club this summer.

However, the Frenchman wants a proper sporting project that would excite him about a transfer.

His suitors would have to work hard to sell a proper project to him before he is ready to give his nod of approval to a move this summer.