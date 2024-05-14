Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox is driving the Red Devils’ push to land Newcastle United target Tosin Adarabioyo, according to talkSPORT.

The 26-year-old centre-back came through Manchester City’s academy system and joined Fulham in 2020.

Adarabioyo’s expiring contract at Fulham and refusal to pen an extension have attracted interest from several Premier League outfits in the form of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are rapidly closing in on Adarabioyo, however Manchester United are now looking to hijack that move.

Manchester United have announced that Raphael Varane will leave the club at the end of this season and it is suggested that they are looking to sign two centre-backs in the summer.

And technical director Wilcox is a big admirer of Adarabioyo and is pushing to land him.

Wilcox previously worked with Adarabioyo during his time at Manchester City and he is driving the Red Devils’ hunt for the defender.

Now it remains to be seen whether Wilcox will be able to beat stiff off competition from Newcastle to convince Adarabioyo to join Manchester United.