AC Milan believe Emerson Royal ‘could be persuaded’ to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has struggled to break into the starting eleven this season at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou.

He has made just eleven starts in the Premier League this term and he is now being linked with a move away from Spurs.

AC Milan are looking to bring in a new full-back and Royal is claimed to be one of the top targets for the Serie A giants.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), the Rossoneri are under the impression that Royal would be open to a move.

The Serie A giants believe that the Brazilian ‘could be persuaded’ to move on from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

He still has two years left on his contract and Tottenham are only expected to listen to offers north of the €30m figure.

It is unclear whether AC Milan have the financial muscle to table a bid good enough to convince Spurs to sell Royal.

However, if Spurs do want to offload him, the Rossoneri would be hopeful of working out a deal.