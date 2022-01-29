Tottenham Hotspur have failed to sign non-league talent Ollie Tanner, who has also been chased by Brighton & Hove Albion, despite agreeing a deal for his services.

Spurs agreed a deal with Tanner’s side Lewes to take him to north London, with the package claimed to be worth £100,000.

It had been claimed that Tanner preferred a move to fellow suitors Brighton, but he appeared set to join Tottenham.

However, the deal will not go through as Tanner has been unable to agree personal terms with Spurs.

Lewes said in a statement on their official site: “Lewes Football Club would like to confirm that whilst the club and a Premier League club agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Ollie Tanner, Ollie and the Premier Club were not ultimately able to agree personal terms and he remains a Lewes FC player.”

There had been some controversy over social media messages posted by Tanner showed him cheering for Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal.

Tanner was expected to slot into Tottenham’s Under-23 squad and continue his development at the club.

The teenager will not be joining Spurs now though and it remains to be seen if Brighton will go back for him.