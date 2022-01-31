Dejan Kulusevski is set to be put through his medical paces today as he closes in on sealing a move to Tottenham Hotspur from Juventus, according to the BBC.

Tottenham have not made single new signing so far in this transfer widow but are now closing in on adding a new player to their ranks on deadline day in the shape of Kulusevski.

Spurs boss Conte is keen on improving his attack and is closing in on having a fresh face to work with at the north London club, having agreed to an initial loan deal with Juventus for their winger Kulusevski.

The Sweden international packed his bags in Turin yesterday and is now set to wrap up the final proceedings to join Conte’s ranks.

Tottenham are set to put the 21-year-old through his paces during a medical this morning.

Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici, who had a stint at Juventus, has played a key role in bringing Kulusevski to north London in a deal which Tottenham will have to make permanent if certain sporting stipulations are met.

Conte is determined to help his team clinch a top four finish in the Premier League this season and Spurs are looking to bolster their squad further before the window slams shut.

In addition to Kulusevski, Spurs are expected to sign another Juventus star today in the shape of midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur before the clock runs out on the transfer window.