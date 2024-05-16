Manchester United will not have the chance to appoint Thomas Tuchel, who is now expected to stay put at Bayern Munich beyond the end of the season.

Bayern Munich announced earlier this year that Tuchel would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

However, their search for a new manager has been disastrous with as many as four coaches rejecting offers to move to Bavaria ahead of next season.

Bayern Munich recently turned their attention towards convincing Tuchel to continue at the club beyond the end of the ongoing season.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the German is now set to stay put at the Allianz Arena.

Tuchel and his representatives had substantive discussions with the Bayern Munich hierarchy on Wednesday over his future.

The talks have now convinced the German to continue at the club but a deal has not been agreed yet.

Tuchel wants a new contract until 2026 and the German giants are now working on the fine details of a deal.

Manchester United were considering Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag but will now have to consider other options if they decide to sack the Dutchman.