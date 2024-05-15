Liverpool star Luis Diaz is willing to join Barcelona in the event that the Spanish outfit manage to agree a deal with the Reds, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 27-year-old Colombia international has scored 13 times for Liverpool in competition this season and has five assists under his belt.

Diaz has attracted attention from European heavyweights in the form of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

And it has been suggested that Liverpool might cash in on the player to raise funds for the upcoming window.

The Catalan giants are keen on signing the winger, but they are currently struggling with financial issues.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Diaz is willing to join Barcelona in the summer if they can work out a financial deal with Liverpool and are able to sign him.

Diaz has three more years left on his contract and Barcelona will have to dig deep in their pockets to sign him from Liverpool.

The winger has featured 97 times for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring 24 goals in the process.