Iwan Roberts has told Norwich City that Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier looks nervous and that can be exploited this evening in the playoffs.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is a regular in Daniel Farke’s starting line-up and has managed to keep 20 clean sheets in the Championship so far this season.

However, Meslier’s decision making has been questioned by former players this season and the Leeds boss will want the Whites star to be at his best when they take on Norwich City in the second leg of the Championship playoff semi-final.

Meslier kept a clean sheet in Leeds’ 0-0 draw away from home in the first leg against Norwich, but Roberts is of the view that the Whites star could be exploited tonight by the Canaries.

The former Norwich star pointed out that Meslier looks nervous whenever the ball is at his feet and advised the Canaries forwards to always be ready to take advantage of his mistakes.

“The Leeds keeper – 100pc he can be exploited”, Roberts wrote in his Pink un column.

“He looks a nervous wreck with the ball at his feet, he tends to hold on to the ball a little bit too much.

“He tends to have two, three touches too many.

“If I’m a centre forward I’m disinterested… and then when he starts having these touches, I’m going in, I’m closing him down.

“You get to know defenders and you will know the ones that will always give you a chance, you’ll always get that one opportunity in the game.

“You might get more than one – you just have to make sure you’re ready when that chance comes and you take full advantage.”

Leeds have failed to win their last three games at Elland Road and they will be eager to finish their last game at home on a winning note by defeating Norwich and keeping their promotion dream alive.