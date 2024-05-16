Sheffield United star Benie Traore has impressed Nantes so much that they want to sign him on a permanent deal from the Blades this summer.

The Blades signed the 21-year-old forward from Hacken last summer to give them an extra option in the final third.

Traore featured eight times for the Blades before the January transfer window but failed to impress and was loaned out.

He headed for France with Nantes and had a notable Ligue 1 debut against Clermont, where he provided an assist for his new team-mates but was later sent off.

The forward has featured 14 times for Nantes this season and could depart Sheffield United again this summer.

Traore has impressed Nantes and, according to Swedish outlet Fotbolldirekt, they are keen to make sure they keep hold of him.

Nantes managed to put an option to buy in the loan deal, but it is unclear how much it is.

The club have successfully avoided relegation from Ligue 1 this term and Traore is likely to be attracted by the idea of staying.

Whether Nantes want to pay the clause or try to negotiate a lower price with Sheffield United remains to be seen.