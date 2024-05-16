Former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has turned down an approach from Plymouth Argyle, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 39-year-old was sacked by Hull City at the end of the regular Championship season after just missing out on finishing in the playoff spots.

Hull’s decision to get rid of Rosenior was criticised as many felt that he did a good job in taking them close to the top six last term.

He is still widely regarded as a talented young manager and Plymouth made a move to land him as their new boss.

However, it has been claimed that Rosenior rejected the chance to get back to management immediately after getting sacked by Hull.

Plymouth got rid of Ian Foster in April and barely managed to survive in the Championship this season.

They were keen to bring in a manager of Rosenior’s talent but the former Hull boss was not keen on the move.

Plymouth have other candidates on the list and will now look at those options as they seek to bring in a new manager.