Rangers are evaluating the possibility of terminating Josh McPake’s contract at the club, according to Football Scotland.

The 20-year-old is a product of Rangers’ youth system and was among their highly rated promising talents.

McPake was sent out on loan to League One side Morecambe in the first half of this season, but he had an underwhelming spell there and returned to Ibrox in January.

The Gers, keen on helping McPake kick on with his development, allowed him to move to League Two side Tranmere Rovers on a six-month loan spell in the last transfer window.

However, the 20-year-old has once again struggled to make an impact at his loan club, where he has been reduced to playing only a bit-part role.

Rangers are disappointed with how McPake has fared on his stint at Tranmere and are now mulling over the possibility of terminating his contract at Ibrox.

The Gers starlet’s current deal at the club runs through to the summer of 2024, but they could decide to part ways with him prematurely.

McPake has played for the Rangers senior team, but he is likely to not feature for them again, with his attitude also having come under scrutiny recently.