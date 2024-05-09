Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is keen to take on the challenge at Newcastle United, according to the Evening Standard.

Newcastle are pushing ahead with their plans to replace Dan Ashworth as he waits for a switch to Manchester United to go through.

Freedman is on a two-man shortlist to become the new Newcastle sporting director, along with 777 Partners global sporting director Johannes Spor.

It is claimed that Freedman is keen to take the job at St James’ Park and push Newcastle’s recruitment forward.

Losing Freedman would be a big blow to Crystal Palace, just months into the reign of new boss Oliver Glasner.

Freedman has also been linked with a role at Manchester United, but Newcastle appear his most likely exit route this summer.

He has been lauded for his recruitment work at Crystal Palace and it has impressed Newcastle.

Freedman returned to Palace as sporting director in 2017.