Sheffield Wednesday are tipped to complete a deal to sign Leeds United winger Keenan Carole this summer, according to LeedsLive.

Owls boss Danny Rohl kept the club afloat in the Championship this season against all odds and is now planning for the future.

Leeds winger Carole, who has been turning out for Leeds’ Under-21s this season, is out of contract in the summer.

He recently played for Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-21s in a win over Ipswich Town and is in line to sign permanently for the Owls.

Carole signed a contract with Leeds in 2022 and his father Sebastien turned out for the Elland Road outfit between 2006 and 2008.

The 19-year-old clocked nine Premier League 2 appearances for Leeds’ Under-21s this term, providing one assist.

He is now poised to continue his career away from the Whites however.

The winger will be looking to make progress if he does join Sheffield Wednesday and push himself into the first team mix under Rohl.