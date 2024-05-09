Leeds United, Manchester United and West Ham United are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on 21-year-old defensive midfielder Mandela Keita.

The defensive midfielder joined Belgian side Royal Antwerp on loan from OH Leuven and he has been in impressive form this season.

His performances have led to scouts flocking to Royal Antwerp games and he is attracting serious interest from clubs in England.

Clubs from both the Championship and the Premier League are considering a summer swoop for Keita.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Manchester United, West Ham and Leeds are among the teams monitoring the midfielder.

Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest are considering signing Keita in the summer transfer window.

Leeds and Norwich are vying for promotion to the Premier League while Nottingham Forest are hoping to survive in the top flight.

For the moment, Blackburn can only offer Championship football to Keita in the summer window.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors table a formal offer for the young midfielder in the coming months.

Keita was handed his first senior Belgium cap last year.