Adrian Clarke has conceded that Leeds United’s form is worrying going into the playoffs but he is still backing them to overcome Norwich City over two legs in the semi-final.

Leeds won only one of their last five Championship games, which derailed their hopes of getting automatic promotion.

The Whites are now set to take Norwich in the playoff semi-final with the first leg set to take place at Carrow Road this Sunday.

Clarke conceded that Leeds’ form, and particularly the way they lost at Elland Road against Southampton on the final day of the season, was extremely worrying.

He is backing Norwich to get a positive result in the first leg at home but believes Leeds will eventually prevail over two legs.

The former EFL star said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Leeds are certainly on their knees a little bit on form-wise.

“It’s a worry really that they lost clearly at home against Southampton.

“I’d almost make Norwich favourites for the first leg but over the two, I’d still just about side with Leeds.”

Leeds did beat Norwich City 3-2 at Carrow Road in the regular Championship season last October.

They also beat them 1-0 at Elland Road when Norwich visited Leeds.