Newcastle United have held talks with the global sporting director of 777 Partners, the group trying to take over Everton, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies are in the market for a new sporting director with Dan Ashworth serving gardening leave after informing the club of his desire to move to Manchester United.

Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman is in contention for the role at St James’ Park, but another option has emerged.

777 Partners global sporting director Johannes Spors has held talks with Newcastle over the role.

The group are currently in the process of trying to take control of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Everton.

If 777 Partners do complete their takeover of the Toffees then Spors would be a key man with the Goodison side.

There continue to be question marks over whether 777 Partners’ takeover of Everton will go ahead.

Spors could view a move to Newcastle as the right next step in his career and it remains to be seen how soon he could start the position.