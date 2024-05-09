Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has pointed out not too many Hull City fans were complaining about their team’s style of football under Liam Rosenior.

Hull’s decision to sack Rosenior earlier this week shocked many as he almost got them into the playoffs this season.

Clarke insisted that while the former Hull manager received considerable backing, he still took a team battling relegation to the brink of the playoffs in a short period of time.

He said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I thought he did a fantastic job.

“Okay, he had a decent budget, and he was allowed to bring in some quality players, but when he started Hull were battling relegation and he took them to the brink of the playoffs.

“I thought, by and large, they had an excellent season; very well-coached team and organised.”

Acun Ilicali has come out and said that he did not sack Rosenior for underachievement this season.

The Hull owner insisted that it was based on football philosophy and he wants to see his team play more entertaining football under a new coach.

However, Clarke pointed out that he does not remember too many Hull fans having issues with the style of football the team were playing under the former manager.

He said: “According to the owner, he has since come on the radio and said the reason he sacked him was not underachievement but it’s a style thing.

“He was a little bit too defensive, I wanted to be out of my seat enjoying more attacking and swashbuckling football.

“You have got to respect the owner’s right to have the sort of team he wants but I don’t think too many Hull fans were complaining about Liam Rosenior and the style of play.”