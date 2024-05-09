Charlton Athletic technical director Andy Scott has admitted the club have had ‘many discussions’ about adding to their attacking options this summer.

Following a promising end to the season under new boss Nathan Jones, Charlton are bidding to put themselves in the promotion mix in League One next term.

Jones is keen to see his hand strengthened ahead of next season and the Addicks are already being linked with several players, including Coventry City’s Matty Godden.

Scott makes no bones about the fact that Charlton need to strengthen and he admits they have held talks about the attacking department being added to.

He told the South London Press: “We need to strengthen every department.

“We have had many discussions about that forward area.

“We suffered in December when we lost Miles and Chuks. Alfie was our only striker. Patrick Casey and Henry Rylah came in, so we were very short.

“The teams at the top have options and we need to make sure we have enough options to deal with the schedule and the demands of the games.”

Charlton scored 64 goals in their 46 League One games this season, a far cry from the top six clubs, of whom none hit the back of the net fewer than 78 times.