Leeds United will have over 6,000 fans at Manchester City for the club’s FA Youth Cup final on Friday.

The Whites’ Under-18s side are through to the final and have their chance to write their name into the history books tomorrow evening.

Standing in their way will be Manchester City, a club renowned for their youth set-up and development expertise.

Leeds have won the FA Youth Cup on two prior occasions, in 1993 and 1997, and their talents will look to now repeat the trick.

The young Whites will be well backed as, according to LeedsLive, over 6,000 Leeds fans are expected at the game.

Whites supporters will turn up in full voice to push the side to spring a surprise against Manchester City.

The Cityzens won the trophy as recently as 2020 and made the final in 2019.

West Ham United currently hold the FA Youth Cup, having thrashed Arsenal 5-1 in last year’s final.