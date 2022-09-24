Graeme Souness has admitted that if he was the Nottingham Forest manager he would have advised the club’s owner not to bring in 22 players in the summer.

Last season, Steve Cooper took charge of Nottingham Forest in September and led them back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence from the top flight

In the transfer market this summer, Cooper received support from Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, and the team signed an unprecedented 22 players in an effort to bolster the squad in preparation for a season of Premier League football.

However, the Tricky Trees have only won one game out of their seven Premier League fixtures this season and sit second bottom.

Souness doubts how much say the Nottingham Forest boss had in signing 22 players this summer and stressed that if he was in Cooper’s position he would not have signed so many players.

He added that he would have advised the owner to sign six or seven top players as he believes it is impossible to succeed with so many players arriving at the same time.

“I’m not sure how much say Cooper would have had in the decision to bring 22 players in this summer”, Souness wrote in the Daily Mail.

“If I had been Cooper and Marinakis had told me, ‘I’m going to spend £150million on 22 players’,

“I would have said, ‘Spend that money on six or seven top players.’

“I know they had a lot of players on loan last season but 22? In one summer?

“I would very much doubt that that has ever happened before at major league in world football.

“It’s too many and just not conducive to being a successful football club.”

Cooper’s side have lost their last four games and next they will travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City, who are at the bottom of the table.